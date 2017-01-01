Agrinews

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 52

In January-February, Azerbaijan increased agricultural production

According to official statistics, in January-February 2017, in Azerbaijan the production of agricultural goods increased by 3.2% year on year.

It particular, production of livestock products increased by 2.8%. Meat production totaled 75.6 thsd tonnes (up 3.1%), milk – 296.5 thsd tonnes (up 2.2%), eggs – 278.8 mln pcs (up 2.9%).

Production volumes of plant growing industry increased by 28.8% during the reporting period.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment