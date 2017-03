Agrinews

Yesterday, 13:10

Ukraine and Turkey to adjust FTA by the end of the year

Ukraine and Turkey will adjust agreements regarding free trade, mutual investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, declared the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman on March 14.

Earlier the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi and the Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock of Turkey, Faruk Çelik agreed about development of trade relations.

