Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 202

In January-February, Belarus increased agricultural production

According to official statistics, in January-February 2017, Belarus increased production of agricultural goods by 0.8% year on year to 1.4 mln Br.

It particular, production of livestock and poultry increased by 0.7% to 278.6 thsd tonnes, milk – by 2.3% to 1.05 mln tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment