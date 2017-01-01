Agrinews

In January 2017, Azerbaijan increased wheat import

In January 2017, Azerbaijan increased wheat import 3.4 times compared with the same period of 2016 to 58.7 mln tonnes, reported the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the statistics data, the general cost of imported wheat to the country totaled 10.857 mln USD (up 3.2 times).

Also, in the reporting period Azerbaijan imported 1.426 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (down 90.8%) at 1.399 mln USD (down 89%).

In addition, in January 2016 Azerbaijan exported 920.2 tonnes of vegetable oils (up 11.9%) at the sum of 1.41 bln USD (up 12.5%).

