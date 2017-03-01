Agrinews

Russia: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 32 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of March 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 32.002 mln tonnes, an increase of 3.909 mln tonnes (or up 13.9%) compared with the index on the same date in 2016, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 17.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations grew by 16.9%, or 2.536 mln tonnes, compared with March 1, 2016 – to 17.527 mln tonnes. The harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 10.5%, or 1.373 mln tonnes - to 14.475 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 10.578 mln tonnes, up 17.4% compared with the same period last year, including 7.476 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 8.8%).

Rye stocks totaled 471 thsd tonnes, up 12.2% compared with the indicator as of March 1, 2016, including 423 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 8.3%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 1.512 mln tonnes (up 12.5%), buckwheat - 79 thsd tonnes (up 57.3%), and millet – 31 thsd tonnes (up 72.5%).

At the same time, corn stocks reduced to the level of 1.45 mln tonnes (down 24.8%), oats - 130 thsd tonnes (down 1.5%), and rice - 110 thsd tonnes (down 8.2%).

