Ukraine: in January-February, agricultural commodities production decreased - State Statistics Service
In January-February of 2017, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Ukraine decreased by 1.7% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, agricultural enterprises lowered the production indices by 2.1%, and households of the population – down 1.4%.
As a reminder, in 2016 the growth of agricultural production totaled more than 6%.
