Agrinews

Yesterday, 12:25

USA to face trade warfare with Mexico and China

Statements by the US President Donald Trump about possible imposition of the customs duties for trading with Mexico and China can provoke a trade warfare between the reporting countries and the USA, declared the Deputy Vice-President of the leading US investment company R.J. O'Brien, Zsolt Vincze.

According to global analysts, Mexico is the second largest importer of US corn, with the annual imports of the US grain at nearly 13.6 mln tonnes from the general imports at 14 mln tonnes (as for 2015/16 MY).

In addition, the USA is one of the main suppliers of soybeans to China. So, in January 2017 the USA shipped 6.78 mln tonnes of the oilseed in the reporting direction, from 7.66 mln tonnes of the general imports by China in January.

You can receive more detailed information about the impact of US policy on the global market within frames of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held in Odessa on May 23-27, 2017.

The expert and Deputy Vice-President at R.J. O'Brien, Zsolt Vincze will make a report on trends of the global grain market in terms of high supply and competition on the raw materials market, as well as development forecasts for 2017/18 MY, within frames of the conference.

About the speaker

Zs.Vincze works in R.J. O'Brien since 1996. He is responsible for provision of risk hedging services for the markets of agricultural crops, ethanol and energy resources, cooperation with agricultural producers, elevators, and end users.

You can communicate with the representative of R.J. O'Brien, and become acquainted with more detailed information about development of the global market of raw commodities, by taking part in the conference.

