Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of March 15, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 26.197 mln tonnes, a decrease of 1.8% compared with the same period last season (26.679 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on March 20, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 20.209 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 2.9%), barley – 2.203 mln tonnes (down 40.9%), and corn – 3.6 mln tonnes (up 16.5%).

