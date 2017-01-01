In January-February of 2017, Russia decreased wheat flour and sunflower oil production – Rosstat
In January-February of 2017, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil and its fractions in Russia totaled 786 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 6.3% compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on February 18.
At the same time, the production of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 11.9%, to 1.23 mln tonnes.
