Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: in January, the foreign trade deficit in goods lowered - State Statistics Service

In January 2017, the foreign trade deficit in goods in Ukraine totaled 86.7 mln USD, against 308.7 mln USD in the same month last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on March 17.

In particular, in January 2017 the exports of commodities from Ukraine totaled 3.026 bln USD, up 48.1% compared with the same period in 2016. The import volumes of goods to Ukraine totaled 3.112 bln USD, up 32.4%. The export-import coverage ratio reached 0.97 (in January 2016 – 0.87). Ukraine provided foreign trade operations with partners from 184 countries.

In the reporting month, the volume of Ukrainian commodities exports to the EU increased by 25.6% compared with the same month in 2016 - to 1.194 bln USD. The imports of EU commodities increased by 5.2% - to 1.21 bln USD.

