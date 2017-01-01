Agrinews

Yesterday, 10:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 304

In January 2017, Russia exported over 2.6 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat

In January 2017, Russia increased cereal crops export volumes by 51.8% compared with the figures in the same month of 2016 - to 2.63 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 21.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 1.941 mln tonnes, up 47.4% compared with January 2016. Also, the exports of Russian corn grew by 84.8%, to 506 thsd tonnes, rice – up 2.9 times, to 14 thsd tonnes, and barley – up 22.6%, to 147 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 12.6% compared with January 2016 - to 57 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment