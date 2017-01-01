Agrinews

Russia planted spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture

As of March 20, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 596.1 thsd ha, or 1.1% of the forecast, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 461.3 thsd ha, or 7.4%, and the North Caucasian District - 131.1 thsd ha, or 7.3%. Also, agrarians of Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts started planting crops, and as of the reporting date the planted areas reached 3.2 thsd ha and 0.5 thsd ha, respectively.

At the same time, the specified regions, as well as the Central, Volga and Northwestern Federal Districts, provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas. As of March 20, they realized the field works throughout 5.7 mln ha (32.8% of the planted areas).

