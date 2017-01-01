Ukraine planted early grains and pulses throughout 360 thsd ha
As of March 20, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 359 thsd ha, or 15% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, agrarians planted spring wheat throughout 8 thsd ha (4%), peas — 98 thsd ha (36%), spring barley — 243 thsd ha (14%), and oats — 11 thsd ha (5%).
Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing works of winter crops throughout 5.7 mln ha, or 81% of the forecast.
