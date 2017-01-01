Russia: in the third week of March, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.4 mln tonnes of grains
In the period of March 14-20, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 15 vessels with grains and its by-products at the volume of more than 390 thsd tonnes, including over 284 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on March 21.
In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 10 countries, including Turkey, Nigeria, Benin, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, Yemen, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the sea ports continue loading wheat, barley, wheat bran, lentils and dry yeast on vessels, at the volume of over 401 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Yemen, Turkey and Lebanon.
