Kazakhstan: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 11 mln tonnes
As of March 1, 2017, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 11.735 mln tonnes, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 21. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 2.483 mln tonnes of grains.
Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks – 9.7 mln tonnes, including 7.726 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 550.41 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.433 mln tonnes of wheat for seeds.
Also, corn stocks totaled 107.09 thsd tonnes, rice – 208.82 thsd tonnes, barley – 1.186 mln tonnes, rye – 26.13 thsd tonnes, oats – 177.83 thsd tonnes, buckwheat – 46.61 thsd tonnes, millet – 30.32 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops – 99.15 thsd tonnes.
