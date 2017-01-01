In January-February, Ukraine increased sorghum exports - experts
During the first two months of 2017, Ukraine exported 30.6 thsd tonnes of sorghum, an increase of 75% compared with the same period last year. In monetary terms, sorghum exports totaled nearly 4.7 mln USD (up 79.5%), reported the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation on March 20.
In addition, the average export price of Ukrainian sorghum totaled 153.2 USD/t, while in January-February of 2016 the price reached 149.3 USD/t.
Also, Spain, Israel and Poland were the main countries-importers of Ukrainian sorghum. So, in January-February of 2017 Spain purchased the grain at 3.1 mln USD (66% of the general supplies of Ukrainian sorghum), Israel - 820 thsd USD (17.5%), and Poland - 290 thsd USD (6.2%).
