In January-February, Russia increased agricultural production - Rosstat

In January-February of 2017, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 363 bln RUR in current prices, an increase of 0.4% compared with the index in the previous year, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 22.

At the same time, in February 2017 the growth of production in the agricultural sector reached the level of 0.2% compared with the same month in 2016 - to 191.8 bln RUR.

Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.

