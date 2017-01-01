Agrinews

15:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 105

Ukraine: in January-February, Nika-Tera transshipped over 400 thsd tonnes of grains

In January-February of 2017, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) shipped 413.9 thsd tonnes of grain cargoes, which formed 61.74% of the general cargo turnover (670.5 thsd tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on March 21. Also, the terminal shipped 65.9 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers (9.83%) and 190.6 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes (28.43%).

In particular, in February the port processes 340 thsd tonnes of cargoes, including 210.6 thsd tonnes of grains, 37 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers, and 92.4 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes. Aso, Nika-Tera transshipped 302.9 thsd tonnes of export cargoes (up 128% compared with February 2016), and 35.4 thsd tonnes of transit cargoes (up 4%).

According to the Chairman of Nika-Tera specialized sea port, Oleksandr Gaidu, the company still continues developing and establishing new technologies to optimize freight operations. In the current year, Nika-Tera worked out and started realizing the technology of grain loading to three vessels at one time to increase the carrying capacities of the port.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment