Ukraine: in January-February, Nika-Tera transshipped over 400 thsd tonnes of grains
In January-February of 2017, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) shipped 413.9 thsd tonnes of grain cargoes, which formed 61.74% of the general cargo turnover (670.5 thsd tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on March 21. Also, the terminal shipped 65.9 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers (9.83%) and 190.6 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes (28.43%).
In particular, in February the port processes 340 thsd tonnes of cargoes, including 210.6 thsd tonnes of grains, 37 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers, and 92.4 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes. Aso, Nika-Tera transshipped 302.9 thsd tonnes of export cargoes (up 128% compared with February 2016), and 35.4 thsd tonnes of transit cargoes (up 4%).
According to the Chairman of Nika-Tera specialized sea port, Oleksandr Gaidu, the company still continues developing and establishing new technologies to optimize freight operations. In the current year, Nika-Tera worked out and started realizing the technology of grain loading to three vessels at one time to increase the carrying capacities of the port.
