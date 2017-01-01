Agrinews

16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

In January, Ukrainian agricultural exports exceeded 1 bln USD – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In January 2017, Ukraine exported agricultural products at the sum of 1.3 bln USD, an increase of 53.7% of compared with the index in January 2016, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on March 20. The export results broke a monthly record for 4 recent years.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period all groups of commodities increased export figures, which indicates high global demand in Ukrainian food.

In particular, Ukraine supplied plant growing products on foreign markets at sum of 735.7 mln USD (up 66.6%), including grain crops – 565.4 mln USD (up 66.4%).

In addition, in January the exports of fats and oils totaled 371.9 mln USD (up 31.1%), food preparations – 204.5 mln USD (up 61.8%), live animals and animal products – 43.8 mln USD (up 43.2%).

Due to the growth of agricultural exports, the share of agricultural products in the general national exports reached record figures of 44.8%, added the Ministry.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment