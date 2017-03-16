Russia: Ministry of Agriculture completed grain purchasing interventions
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation completed the public purchasing interventions of grains of the harvest-2016, reported the Decree #18-r dd. March 16, 2017, signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev, and posted at the official web-site.
As a reminder, in the current season (September 19 - December 14) the public intervention fund purchased 906.79 thsd tonnes of grains at site of CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX) at the sum of 8.671 bln RUR. In addition, in the period of August 19 - October 13 the Crimean Stock Exchange purchased 46.9 thsd tonnes of grains to the intervention fund at 452.5 mln RUR.
