May 19

In April, Russia significantly increased the imports of Ukrainian wheat

According to official figures of the Russian customs statistics, in April 2017 Russia imported 12.3 thsd tonnes of wheat, an increase of 1.8-2.1 times compared with April 2016, and March 2017. At the same time, the companies with legal addresses at the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, supplied almost all reporting volumes (99%).

As a reminder, Russia started large-scale purchases of wheat from the uncontrolled territories of Ukraine since August 2015. In 2015/16 MY, Russia purchased 38.3 thsd tonnes of wheat, and in July-April of 2016/17 MY - 48.2 thsd tonnes of wheat.

In addition, Russia demonstrated a high level of barley imports from the uncontrolled territories of Ukraine - in 2015/16 MY the figures reached 22.1 thsd tonnes, and in July-April of 2016/17 MY -19.2 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the customs statistics of Ukraine do not any figures about shipments of wheat and barley to Russia.

