In January-April, Russia decreased wheat flour production – Rosstat
In January-April of 2017, the production volumes of wheat and wheat-rye flour in Russia totaled 2.6 mln tonnes, a decrease of 6% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on May 18.
At the same time, the production of crude sunflower oil and its fractions increased by 21.7%, to 1.6 mln tonnes.
