Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of May 17, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 32.23 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.2% compared with the same period last season (31.861 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on May 22, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 24.873 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 8%), barley – 2.666 mln tonnes (down 36.2%), and corn – 4.459 mln tonnes (up 2.3%).
