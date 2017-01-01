Agrinews

In the 1st quarter of 2017, Azerbaijan reduced wheat imports - State Statistical Committee

In the 1st quarter of 2017, Azerbaijan decreased wheat imports by 2.7% compared with the same period in 2016, to 205.3 thsd tonnes, reported the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 19.

According to the statistics figures, the general cost of imported wheat to the country totaled 38.225 mln USD (down 2.6%).

Also, in the reporting period Azerbaijan imported 27.45 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (down 35.1%) at 25.305 mln USD (down 26.5%).

In addition, in January-March period Azerbaijan exported 1.93 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (down 14%) at the sum of 2.198 mln USD (down 6.7%).

