In the third week of May, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
According to the monitoring data by APK-Inform experts, in the period of May 12-18, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached 428 thsd tonnes, against 307.4 thsd tonnes in the previous week. In particular, wheat shipments totaled 361.1 thsd tonnes, corn – 39.9 thsd tonnes, and barley – 27 thsd tonnes.
