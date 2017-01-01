Agrinews

Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service

In January-April period of 2017, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 11% compared with the same period of 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 8.5%, and the prices for livestock commodities - up 23.4%.

Also, in April 2017 the average selling prices for agricultural products increased by 2.3% compared with the previous month, including the prices for plant growing commodities – up 2.6%, and livestock commodities - up 0.3%.

