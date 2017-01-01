Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
In January-April period of 2017, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 11% compared with the same period of 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 8.5%, and the prices for livestock commodities - up 23.4%.
Also, in April 2017 the average selling prices for agricultural products increased by 2.3% compared with the previous month, including the prices for plant growing commodities – up 2.6%, and livestock commodities - up 0.3%.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Senate of Canada completed the ratification of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement - N.Mykolska
Yesterday, 12:05
-
Grain&Maritime Days 2017 closes its registration for participation
May 19, 12:40
-
Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 6.7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
May 19, 12:15
-
Ukraine: in January-April, agricultural commodities production decreased - State Statistics Service
May 18, 10:40
-
Ukraine exported over 39 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
May 18, 10:00
-
Ukraine increased the share of agricultural products supplies in the general structure of exports - study
May 17, 18:00