Russia is ready to increase wheat supplies to China - Ministry of Agriculture

Russia is ready to increase the export volumes of wheat on the Chinese market, declared the Deputy Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Nepoklonov during a meeting in Shanghai with the Head of COFCO International, Henry Wong, on May 17.

"In April, the first trial batch of wheat have already been shipped to China. The volume is still small, but Russia is ready to significantly expand the supply of wheat on the Chinese market", - said Y.Nepoklonov.

In turn, H.Wong noted that COFCO International is ready to purchase high-quality Russian wheat, as well as invest in various grain projects within frames of wheat supplies realization.

Also, the parties discussed the supplies of Russian pork on the Chinese market, which is the largest consumer of the product in the world (55 mln tonnes per year), added the Deputy Ministry.

