Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout nearly 4 mln ha

As of May 20, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 3.95 mln ha (27.6% of the plan), a decrease of 5% compared with the figures on the same date in 2016, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 23.

According to the updated figures of the Ministry, the expected planted areas under spring spiked grains in the country in 2017 will reduce by 2.3% compared with 2016, and total 14.327 mln ha.

Also, Kazakh agrarians continued planting corn and rice. As of the reporting date, corn planted areas reached 72.9 thsd ha (69.4% of the plan), and rice - 83.1 thsd ha (89.8%).

