Agrinews

12:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 146

In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine tripled the exports of high-oleic sunflower oil

According to the official figures, during eight months of the season-2016/17 (September-April) Ukraine exported 94.6 thsd tonnes of high-oleic sunflower oil, an increase of 3.3 times compared with the same period last season (28.7 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, Ukraine managed to increase the exports at the expense of expanding of the export geography - new countries-importers purchased 39 thsd tonnes of the product, and enlarging of the supplies to traditional buyers by 32.3 thsd tonnes. Also, in the current season three countries (Estonia, Spain and Austria) reduced their purchases of Ukrainian high-oleic sunflower oil (by 1.5 thsd tonnes in common). Germany and Switzerland did not import the product from Ukraine, as opposed to 3.2 thsd tonnes during the first eight months in 2015/16 MY.

In the current season, Italy (16% of the supplies), the UK (16%), the Netherlands (12%), France (10%) and Malaysia (9%) became the largest buyers of Ukrainian high-oleic sunflower oil.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment