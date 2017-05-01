Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 95

Russia: as of May 1, grain stocks totaled over 23 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of May 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 23.718 mln tonnes, an increase of 4.596 mln tonnes (or up 24%) compared with the figures on the same date in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on May 22.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations grew by 30.8%, or 2.573 mln tonnes, compared with May 1, 2016 – to 11.69 mln tonnes. The harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 18.1%, or 1.843 mln tonnes - to 12.028 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 8.722 mln tonnes, up 18.6% compared with the same period last year, including 6.524 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 16.4%).

Rye stocks totaled 399 thsd tonnes, up 17% compared with the indicator as of May 1, 2016, including 362 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 13.9%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 1.156 mln tonnes (up 20.3%), corn - 1.338 mln tonnes (up 8.9%), buckwheat - 61 thsd tonnes (up 50.3%), millet – 30 thsd tonnes (up 87.2%), and oats - 113 thsd tonnes (up 17.1%).

At the same time, rice stocks reduced to the level of 77 thsd tonnes (down 6.5%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment