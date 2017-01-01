In January-April of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production - Rosstat
In January-April of 2017, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 956.2 bln RUR in current prices, an increase of 0.7% compared with the index in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on May 22.
At the same time, in April 2017 the growth of production in the agricultural sector reached the level of 0.8% compared with the same month in 2016 - to 315.4 bln RUR.
Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.
