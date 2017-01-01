Agrinews

Russia: in the third week of May, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 350 thsd tonnes of grains

In the period of May 16-22, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 22 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 354 thsd tonnes, including over 275 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on May 23.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 13 countries, including South Korea, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Qatar, Tanzania, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

As a reminder, in the previous week the sea ports of the region exported over 411 thsd tonnes of grains.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the sea ports continue loading wheat, barley, corn and peas on vessels at the volume of 400.77 thsd tonnes.

The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Sudan, Bangladesh, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Nigeria, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Senegal, Togo, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Korea.

