Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 6.9 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 23, Ukrainian agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.908 mln ha, or 95% of the forecast, a decrease of 106 thsd ha compared with the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under early crops reached 2.315 mln ha (98% of the forecast), including spring wheat - 172 thsd ha (97%), spring barley - 1.563 mln ha (95%), oats - 198 thsd ha (96%). As of the reporting date, Ukraine already completed the planting campaign of peas, which areas reached 382 thsd ha (116%).

In addition, agrarians planted corn for grain throughout 4.321 mln ha (96%), buckwheat - 117 thsd ha (111%), and millet - 43 thsd ha (70%).

Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops: sunflower seed areas reached 5.28 mln ha (98%), and soybeans - 1.781 mln ha (91%).

