In April 2017, Kazakhstan increased the production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in April 2017 the production volumes of vegetable oils in the country totaled 27.3 thsd tonnes, which became the maximum figure for the reporting month. In particular, sunflower oil (refined and crude) formed 78% of the reporting volumes - 21.4 thsd tonnes.

Also, the production of soybean oil broke a record for the reporting month - 1.8 thsd tonnes. However, the production of Kazakh rapeseed oil significantly reduced, and totaled 0.7 thsd tonnes only (down 50% compared with March 2017, and down 64% compared with April 2016).

In the reporting month, flaxseed oil production reached 1.9 thsd tonnes, down 26% compared with the figures in March 2017, and down 18% compared with April 2016.

