Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: Minister of Agrarian Policy resigned

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi is resigning from his position, reported he on May 23.

“A minister’s choice to resign is an absolutely natural process for any European country and a usual international practice. I am leaving with gratitude for the trust bestowed upon me by all agrarians, people’s deputies from the coalition and the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, members of the agrarian committee, President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the UDAR group and personally [Kyiv Mayor] Vitali Klitschko,” T.Kutoviy wrote on his Facebook page.

The Minister noted that he plans to focus on attraction of investment inflows into the Ukrainian economy.

Also, he appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to grant his application and vote for his resignation.

