Kazakhstan plans to supply agricultural products to the United Arab Emirates
Kazakhstan plans to supply lentils, peas, barley and feed corn on the market of the United Arab Emirates, declared the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Nurzhan Altaev on May 22.
To date, the parties are discussing the terms of supply of Kazakh products, he said.
Also, N.Altaev added that there will be signed two agreements providing creation of a joint business council “UAE-Kazakhstan”, as well as development of investment and trade opportunities between the UAE and Kazakhstan.
