Ukraine exported over 40 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the season (July 1), and as of May 24, Ukraine exported 40.11 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, wheat export volumes reached 16.54 mln tonnes, barley - 5.15 mln tonnes, corn - 18.19 mln tonnes, and rye - 5.4 thsd tonnes.

In addition, since the beginning of the current season Ukraine supplied 329.9 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets, including 328.6 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

