Ukraine exported over 40 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of the season (July 1), and as of May 24, Ukraine exported 40.11 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, wheat export volumes reached 16.54 mln tonnes, barley - 5.15 mln tonnes, corn - 18.19 mln tonnes, and rye - 5.4 thsd tonnes.
In addition, since the beginning of the current season Ukraine supplied 329.9 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets, including 328.6 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Sweet Manufacturing Company - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017
11:30
-
Ukraine: Minister of Agrarian Policy resigned
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 6.9 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Ukraine: in the third week of May, the seaports reduced grain export volumes
May 23, 15:40
-
In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine tripled the exports of high-oleic sunflower oil
May 23, 12:05
-
Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
May 22, 14:20
-
Senate of Canada completed the ratification of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement - N.Mykolska
May 22, 12:05