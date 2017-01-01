Sweet Manufacturing Company - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017
Sweet Manufacturing Company became a sponsor of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held in Odessa on May 24-27, 2017.
The company Sweet is a family business operating since 1955, which is recognized throughout the world as "The Standard of the Industry" providing customers with "The Quality Line" of bulk material handling and shipping equipment, conveying equipment, support tower structures, stairs, walkways and grating. Innovations, high-quality products, and unparalleled customer service have been Sweet’s hallmark for more than half a century.
The company produces Silver-Sweet® bucket elevators, Flite-Veyor® flat bottom drag conveyors, Quick-Key® spool belt conveyors, Silver Span® conveyor support system, Goliath® II support towers, Silver Grip® grating, and CalorMatic® heat processor.
For over half a century, Sweet has established and maintained an excellent business reputation serving the industry with the best equipment and service. In 1998 and 2005, Sweet was the recipient of the “Governor’s E Award” for Excellence in Exporting by the State of Ohio (USA).
You can meet with representatives of the company Sweet, establish business contacts, and ask questions within frames of the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.
Here You can become acquainted with the detailed conference agenda.
