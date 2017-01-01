Agrinews

Variant Agro Build - sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2017

LLC Variant Agro Build became a sponsor of the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held in Odessa on May 24-27, 2017.

Variant Agro Build is the Ukrainian metalworking company, which main business activity is the production and sale of technical equipment for pig farms, dairy farms, as well as silos for grain storing.

The company Variant Agro Build is a production corporation of nine companies that are engaged in metal processing and manufacturing equipment for processing. All enterprises of the corporation are interrelated, and are specialized in processing of metal and production of technical equipment for its processing: there are two pipe plants, a company that produces mills for a variety of profiles and pipes, a tool factory, agricultural production, formwork, special flooring.

Due to the constancy of the process of investing in renewal of the industrial base and a high intellectual potential of employees, all products of the company comply with the international standards, and are competitive on the Ukrainian and international markets. The assortment of goods of LLC Variant Agro Build is not static and dynamically expands to meet the requirements of agricultural market players.

The company is always open to dialogue.

