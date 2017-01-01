Agrinews

In January-April, Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil - State Statistics Service

In January-April of 2017, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 1.9 mln tonnes, an increase of 31% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on May 24.

In particular, in April 2017 Ukraine produced 455 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, down 12% compared with the figures for March 2017, and up 18% compared with April 2016.

Also, during the first four months of 2017 the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 74.3 thsd tonnes, up 31.2% compared with the same period in 2016. In particular, in April 2017 Ukraine produced 19.6 thsd tonnes of the goods, down 1.5% compared with March 2017, and up 44.9% compared with April 2016.

