Ukraine significantly increased the exports of brewing barley

According to the official statistics figures, in July-April of the season-2016/17 Ukraine exported 67.86 thsd tonnes of brewing barley, an increase of 10.4 times compared with the same period last MY (6.5 thsd tonnes), and which became the absolute record for the first 10 months of the season.

In the current MY, Belarus (53%), Poland (30%) and Romania (16%) became the main foreign buyers of the reporting grain from Ukraine.

