In June, Russia to export 1.5-1.7 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans

In June 2017, Russia will export nearly 1.5-1.7 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky on May 25.

According to the analyst, the forecasted figures will become lower compared with the volumes expected in May 2017 (2.2 mln tonnes).

The export rates are gradually slowing down. Continued strengthening of ruble, and reduction of grain shipments to Turkey became the major reasons for development of such trend. In addition, there is a low supply of grains on the domestic market and low demand rates, explained I.Pavensky.

At the same time, the forecasted shipment volumes will significantly exceed the figures for June 2016, when Russia exported 912 thsd tonnes of grains only.

