Agrinews

12:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 214

In May, the Ukrainian seaports shipped over 16 mln tonnes of grains - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

In May 2017, the seaports of Ukraine transshipped 16.3 mln tonnes of grain crops, declared the Head of the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, Raivis Veckagans at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 25.

According to him, in 2017 the reporting product took the first position by cargo shipment volumes.

In particular, in January-April period Sea Commercial Port of Yuzhny shipped 3.1 mln tonnes of grains (22.4% of the general transshipment of such type of cargoes), Odessa Commercial Sea Port - 3.1 mln tonnes (22%), Sea Commercial Port of Mykolaiv - 3 mln tonnes (21.2%), Commercial Sea Port of Chernomorsk - 2.5 mln tonnes (18%), specialized sea port Olvia - 1.4 mln tonnes (9.8%).

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment