Turkey imposed quotas for the supply of Russian sunflower oil - Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia
Turkey imposed new restrictions on the supply of Russian sunflower oil to the country, declared the Executive Director at the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia, Mikhail Maltsev on May 24.
According to M.Maltsev, the main point of the above-mentioned restrictions is that the Turkish authorities do not accept in full measure the applications for import licences of sunflower oil from Russia for the domestic processing needs, but under the quota of 15-30%.
As a reminder, previously traders announced about imposition of the quotas for Russian grain supplying by Turkey.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ministry of Economy of Turkey denies imposition of restrictions on the imports of Russian agricultural products
16:50
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture slightly increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY
16:00
-
In June, Russia to export 1.5-1.7 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans
11:40
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 23 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture
10:20
-
Turkish exporters imposed some restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products
May 24, 16:00