Source: APK-Inform

Turkey imposed quotas for the supply of Russian sunflower oil - Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia

Turkey imposed new restrictions on the supply of Russian sunflower oil to the country, declared the Executive Director at the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia, Mikhail Maltsev on May 24.

According to M.Maltsev, the main point of the above-mentioned restrictions is that the Turkish authorities do not accept in full measure the applications for import licences of sunflower oil from Russia for the domestic processing needs, but under the quota of 15-30%.

As a reminder, previously traders announced about imposition of the quotas for Russian grain supplying by Turkey.

