Agrinews

16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 187

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture slightly increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia slightly increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY to 34-35 mln tonnes, including nearly 27 mln tonnes of wheat, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov.

According to him, last season the exports of grains totaled 33.9 mln tonnes, while wheat supplies reached just over 25 mln tonnes.

Since the beginning of the season, and as of May 24, Russian grain exports already exceeded 32.7 mln tonnes, which was somewhat higher year-on-year. In particular, wheat exports increased by nearly 2 mln tonnes, and reached 25.2 mln tonnes, J.Khatuov said.

As a reminder, previously the Ministry forecasted the exports volumes in the current season at the level of 2015/16 MY, when the country supplied 33.9 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment