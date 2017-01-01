Agrinews

Source: APK-Inform

In 2016, capital investments in the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex increased - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2016, capital investments in development of the agro-industrial complex in Ukraine increased by 49.5%, to 45 bln UAH, reported the Director of the Department of crop farming and technical policy in the agro-industrial complex at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Volodymir Topchiy at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 25.

According to him, agricultural products cover 42.5% of the exports from Ukraine, or 15.5 bln UAH. In particular, as of the reporting date the exports of Ukrainian grains totaled more than 40 mln tonnes.

V.Topchiy noted that the state support of the agro-industrial complex of Ukraine, land reform, support of organic farming, as well as legislation work in the food security, are the priority guidelines of the Ministry.

He called the special VAT treatment as one of the major tools for state support, which allows to agrarians to save nearly 13-14 bln UAH per year, as well as direct support of farmers (savings of nearly 1.5 bln UAH), partial compensation for the value of domestic-produced agricultural machinery (550 mln UAH), easing of credits (300 mln UAH), agricultural credits (65 mln UAH), and other programs.

