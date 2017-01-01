Agrinews

18:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 145

Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout nearly 7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 26, Ukrainian agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.99 mln ha, or 96% of the forecast, a decrease of 139 thsd ha compared with the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under early crops reached 2.316 mln ha (98% of the forecast), including spring wheat - 172 thsd ha (97%), spring barley - 1.564 mln ha (95%), oats - 198 thsd ha (96%). As of the reporting date, Ukraine already completed the planting campaign of peas, which areas reached 382 thsd ha (116%).

In addition, agrarians planted corn for grain throughout 4.376 mln ha (97%), buckwheat - 130 thsd ha (89%), and millet - 46 thsd ha (56%).

Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops: sunflower seed areas reached 5.376 mln ha (100%), and soybeans - 1.829 mln ha (94%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment