In the first quarter of 2017, Russia exported over 8 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
In January-March of 2017, Russia increased cereal crops export volumes by 5.4% compared with the figures in the same period of 2016 - to 8.228 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 6.148 mln tonnes, up 13.9% compared with January-March of 2016. Also, the exports of Russian corn reduced by 4.4%, to 1.561 mln tonnes, barley – down 37.6%, to 424 thsd tonnes, wheat flour and wheat-rye flour – down 34.5%, to 36.6 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, Russia significantly increased rice shipments by 18.7%, to 51.2 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed - up 2.9 times, to 88 thsd tonnes.
Also, in January-March of 2017 Russia lowered the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 15.8% compared with the same period in 2016 - to 197 thsd tonnes.
