Last season, Ukraine exported almost 7 thsd tonnes of chickpeas - expert
In 2015/16 MY, Ukraine exported 6.91 thsd tonnes of chickpeas at the average global prices of 700-820 USD/t, reported the President at the Public Association “Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine”, Antonina Sklyarenko at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 26.
Also, last season the supplies of Ukrainian lentils on foreign markets totaled over 1 thsd tonnes at the average prices of 585-965 USD/t. In particular, Poland purchased 39% of the supplies, Egypt - 33%, and India - 9%.
In addition, in the season-2015/16 Ukraine exported 6.123 thsd tonnes of beans at 600-700 USD/t. Romania (39%), Germany (12%) and the United Arab Emirates (8%) were the main countries-importers.
Peas became the major exported crop among Ukrainian pulses. Its supplies reached nearly 500 thsd tonnes, specified A.Sklyarenko. Also, as of April 24 of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported 338 thsd tonnes of the crop.
You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.
