Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of May 24, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 32.706 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.3% compared with the same period last season (32.28 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on May 29, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 25.236 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 8%), barley – 2.673 mln tonnes (down 36.5%), and corn – 4.558 mln tonnes (up 3.7%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in January-April, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
15:15
-
Russia continued exporting grains to Turkey as normal - Rosselkhoznadzor
14:00
-
In the first quarter of 2017, Russia exported over 8 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
10:20
-
Ministry of Economy of Turkey denies imposition of restrictions on the imports of Russian agricultural products
May 26, 16:50
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture slightly increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY
May 26, 16:00
-
Turkey imposed quotas for the supply of Russian sunflower oil - Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia
May 26, 15:10