Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of May 24, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 32.706 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.3% compared with the same period last season (32.28 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on May 29, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 25.236 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 8%), barley – 2.673 mln tonnes (down 36.5%), and corn – 4.558 mln tonnes (up 3.7%).

